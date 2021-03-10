We’re always looking for things that can lessen the stress of dinner time — especially on busy weekdays. Figuring out what to make for dinner — every night — feels more overwhelming than it should sometimes, which is part of the reason we like to rely on fun things like “meatless Monday” and taco Tuesday” — it helps limit the options in a good way! And speaking of taco Tuesday, Costco has the perfect, and perfectly easy, meal kit that’ll give taco night a serious upgrade: classic chicken street taco kits.

The popular account @costcobuys shared the amazing kit with followers writing, “This classic chicken street taco kit is still available at Costco! 🙌🏼 Perfect for those days where you just don’t feel like cooking (every day for me 😂), plus that cilantro lime sauce is AMAZING!”

These taco kits make things extra simple because they include everything you need (yes, even the meat) for building tacos. Really, all the hard work is done for you. No more seasoning chicken or chopping veggies. It’s got the tortillas, meat, cheese, lime wedges, and sauces for topping. All you need to do is heat it up and let your family customize their own taco creations. The simplicity of this already has us falling in love with it, and at $4.99 a pound, the price point is great.

The taco kits are a great alternative to grabbing takeout on busy nights, and your kids can have a fun time building their own. If taco Tuesday isn’t already a staple in your house, these may just do the trick.