This Giada De Laurentiis Shrimp Recipe Is for People Who Prefer a Spicy Kick With Their Seafood

Who doesn’t love a good, spicy meal that heats up your whole body? Sometimes all you want is a delicious, spicy dish to get those tastebuds going. Sure, you could go for a sriracha-filled dinner or a spicy taco. If you’re feeling really crazy, maybe you’d even try a spicy buffalo latte. But, if you are craving a classic dinner that will warm you from the inside out, then you’ve got to try Giada de Laurentiis’ latest creation. It’s called Shrimp Fra Diavolo and it seriously packs a punch with its heat. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also super easy to make.

De Laurentiis took to her @thegiadzy account to share the recipe, writing “This fiery dish, called Shrimp Fra Diavolo (aka, the devil’s brother) is one of @Giadadelaurentiis‘ most classic recipes. It’s so fresh, so flavorful, and *so* easy to whip up – and you can pair it with just about anything to make a complete meal.” No seriously, imagine how perfectly this would go with zoodles, spaghetti squash, or even rice. The customization element of this is definitely why it’s one of our favorites.

With less than 300 calories and 24 grams of protein per serving, this dish is great for anyone looking for a healthy recipe. It’s also super simple to make. It takes a little over 30 minutes to prep and bake, making this an amazing weeknight dinner option. If you like a spicy kick to your meals, definitely try this one from De Laurentiis out, you seriously won’t be disappointed.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Shrimp Fra Diavolo Recipe.

