This Ina Garten Cod Recipe Uses Your Kid’s Favorite Cracker For Its Crunchy Topping

Ina Garten is our go-to for delicious, indulgent dinners. From her fresh crab nachos to her roasted veggies, she is seriously the queen of making food elegant. Somehow she even manages to elevate a PB&J sandwich. Her latest creation has our stomach growling already, it’s a cod recipe with garlic and herb Ritz crumbs. Great for weeknights, it’s super easy and fast to make. Also, Garten claims it may be good enough to convert your kids into fish lovers (yes, you heard us right).

Garten took to Instagram to share her creation with her followers writing, “My recipe for Baked Cod with Garlic & Herb Ritz Crumbs is a perfect weeknight recipe – it comes together so quickly, and with buttery Ritz crumbs, it might even convince your kids to eat fish!!!” If Garten just found a way to get our picky eaters and little ones to enjoy eating fish, then we couldn’t be happier. It looks like this dish takes just around a half-hour, which is exactly what we like to see on busy weeknights. The ingredients to that crumb topping sound delicious together; panko, parsley, garlic, lemon zest, Ritz cracker crumbs, and salt. What a flavorful combination.

Honestly, Ina Garten never ceases to amaze us, so we have a feeling this is nothing short of fantastic. If you are craving fish, or just need an easy and fast weeknight dinner recipe then look no further than this. Definitely try this one out for yourself, you surely won’t be disappointed.

Check out Ina Garten’s Baked Cod With Garlic & Herb Ritz Crumbs Recipe.

