“Nature’s Cereal” is The TikTok Breakfast Trend Even Lizzo is Trying

We love following TikTok food trends, because we tend to find about things we’d literally never even thought of making or eating before. Dalgona cloud coffee turned our morning caffeine ritual into one of the best parts of our day, baked feta pasta changed weeknight cooking forever, and don’t even get us started on that wrap hack. But the latest trend truly made our jaws drop when we first saw it in a post made by singer, rapper, and general life superstar Lizzo: what some are calling “Nature’s Cereal,” a breakfast made from fruit, coconut water, and ice cubes.

This legitimately seems like the perfect breakfast for hot summer days, and with spring fast approaching, we can’t wait to try it.

Apparently, the first person to share the recipe was the account @natures_food.

According to his recipe, you add pomegranate arils, blueberries, and blackberries to a bowl along with a few ice cubes (use mini ice cubes so crunching down doesn’t hurt your teeth), then pour in some coconut water. The fruit and ice are the “cereal,” and the coconut water is the “milk.”

He says that the meal helps with digestion, and that it sends his energy through the roof and makes him feel like he could run a marathon. It’s also obviously very hydrating, full of fiber, and has lots of vitamins and antioxidants thanks to all of those berries.

Since then, we’ve seen tons of people posting TikToks of themselves eating it, and Lizzo is the one who really made us want to try it. In her version, she swaps the blackberries for strawberries.

There’s something about the cold coconut water and the crunchiness of the ice and pomegranate arils that looks and sounds so refreshing. We also love the idea of swapping out the fruits and berries based on what’s in season – can you imagine a bowl made with ripe summer peaches and fragrant raspberries, with some garden-fresh mint as a garnish?

This is one TikTok food trend we’ll be keeping on our menu until the fall.

