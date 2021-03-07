Martha Stewart Just Shared a ‘Beloved’ One-Bowl Chocolate Cake Recipe

We’re just going to say it, there’s never a bad time to make a cake. Whether you’re in need of a pick-me-up, it’s for a special occasion, or you’re just in the mood to bake — the sweet treats are appropriate at any time in our book. While there are tons of different flavors and versions you can make, our forever favorite is a classic chocolate cake. And if you’ve been craving a piece of chocolatey goodness in your life, look no further than Martha Stewart’s “beloved” one-bowl chocolate cake recipe.

Related story Martha Stewart Shared How To Make Homemade Croissants & Our Mornings Just Got So Much Better

The recipe was originally featured in the April 2021 issue of Stewart’s namesake magazine, Martha Stewart Living, but we’re hardly surprised to see it make a repeat appearance on Stewart’s Instagram. “If you’re searching for the best chocolate cake recipe (and the easiest!), look no further. Not only is our one-bowl chocolate cake one of our most popular dessert recipes, but it’s one of those beloved classics that Living editors, both past and present, continue to rave about,” Stewart’s caption says.

This is sure to be our go-to chocolate cake recipe that we’ll make for any occasion, and we’re not alone. The lengthy caption quotes Martha Stewart Living’s formal editorial director of food and entertaining, Jennifer Aaronson, saying, “I have no idea how many times I’ve made this cake. It’s probably in the three figures by now.”

The reason? “It’s the most perfect cake recipe ever created and it couldn’t be easier.” The key, the caption explains, is the Vahlrona cocoa powder which gives the cake its “dark, rich chocolate flavor.”

“As for the cake itself, expect a slice that’s ‘insanely moist and nearly impossible to mess up (unless you forget the sugar which I did once),'” Stewart concluded.

And since the cake only requires one bowl, the clean-up is easy. We just know we’ll be making this one over and over again.

Get Martha Stewart’s One-Bowl Chocolate Cake recipe.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: