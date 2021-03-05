Giada De Laurentiis Shares Her Secret to a Lighter Pasta Cream Sauce

As we performed our daily sweep of Giada De Laurentiis‘ social media accounts, we were stopped in our tracks by her whole wheat linguine. Not because of its colorful pasta and vibrant green beans and cherry tomatoes, but because of the pasta hack De Laurentiis buried in the caption of the Instagram post. And now, we can’t wait to give her genius pasta water tip a shot this weekend as we prepare her mouthwatering Whole Wheat Linguine with Ricotta, Green Beans, and Tomatoes dish.

Related story Martha Stewart Shares the Secret to Her 'Light-as-Air' Gnocchi & It's Surprisingly Easy

“This colorful whole-wheat pasta gets its velvety sauce from a combination of ricotta and pasta water — one of [De Laurentiis’] favorite methods to make a lightened-up version of a cream sauce,” the caption states.

Did you catch that hack? To prepare a perfectly velvety, irresistible, lighter cream sauce, save one cup of the salted pasta water drained from your cooked whole-wheat linguine pasta, and toss your cooked pasta with 1/2 cup part-skim ricotta. Put that cup of water off to the side for now.

Next, you’ll take a large, heavy skillet (this Lodge cast iron skillet on Amazon is the most popular skillet with more than 92,000 reviews) and sauté your green beans and garlic.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $44.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

Then, take that cup of pasta cooking liquid and add it to the skillet and continue cooking the green beans and garlic until tender. You’ll then add the ricotta-coated pasta to the pan, toss to combine, add the halved cherry tomatoes, and toss again.

The final, can’t-skip step? Top each serving with lemon zest. “It brightens the flavor!” De Laurentiis writes.

Get the full Whole Wheat Linguine with Ricotta, Green Beans and Tomatoes recipe at Giadzy.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.