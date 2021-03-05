Martha Stewart’s Creamy Lemon Squares Have Us Dreaming of Spring

As spring approaches, all we can think about is warm weather and days full of sunshine. Although it may be rainy or cold where you are, we have the perfect, bright, spring-y dessert to get you ready for the season. Martha Stewart has been all about cakes lately, thanks to her recent cookbook Cake Perfection, but the latest sweet treat she’s sharing on Instagram is a delicious, simple lemon squares recipe that requires just three ingredients for the filling and 15 minutes to prep. Now, we certainly don’t always have time to make a homemade dessert, but we can definitely handle that.

Stewart took to Instagram to share her delicious treat, writing, “The creamy lemon squares of your dreams take just 15 minutes of prep: Stir together a mere three ingredients to create a sunny, puckery filling for the buttery shortbread crust in this dessert.” Just reading that has us yearning for spring.

Aside from the fact that it looks so yummy, we love the fact that this recipe really is easy; total time, including prep, is less than an hour — which is perfect for those days when you crave homemade dessert but don’t feel like spending all day baking. And the three magic ingredients that make up that tart, lemony filling? Egg yolk, condensed milk, and lemon juice. It’s seriously that simple.

So no, spring may not be here quite yet, but you can whip up a batch of these easy lemon squares and pretend. And if you want another lemony dessert, check out Martha’s lemon meringue sheet cake too.

Get Martha Stewart’s Creamy Lemon Squares Recipe.

