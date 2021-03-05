There’s a Sneaky Way to Shop at Costco Without Paying for a Membership

It’s no secret: We love Costco. The warehouse wholesale retailer has it all, from unbeatable deals on food, furniture, beverages, Birkenstocks, and more, to dozens of products that are so popular, they have a cult following (their bagels are to die). But the drawback to Costco? The annual membership, which costs either $60 or $120 a year, depending on the level of membership you want. But that shouldn’t stop you from shopping at Costco, because we discovered a shortcut — a sneaky way, if you will, to shop at Costco without paying for a membership — and it involves a popular grocery delivery app: Instacart.

Instacart, the grocery delivery app that boasts deliveries in as little as two hours, saw a spike in downloads due to the novel coronavirus. In the first half of March of last year, which marked the start of the pandemic in the U.S., Instacart saw its app downloads grow by more than 200 percent, according to Statista. Today, the use of grocery delivery apps has become more common than ever — and grocers of all kinds have made their way to said apps, including Costco.

While you may not need a membership to shop Costco on Instacart, do expect to pay more for items on the app versus shopping in-store. You’ll also find a limited selection on Instacart (meaning, you may or may not find those popular Pendleton blankets). You will, however, still find plenty of items to shop, including Costco’s popular toasted coconut crisps.

Costco also boasts great deals on kitchen appliances, like this 7-quart Crock-Pot, which is currently available on Instacart.

And for the best deal on glass food storage, look no further than this Snapware piece-piece set at Costco.

