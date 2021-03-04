Martha Stewart Shares the Secret to Her ‘Light-as-Air’ Gnocchi & It’s Surprisingly Easy

There is something about making any homemade pasta recipe that takes me back to those elementary school days when we would play with Play-Doh — except instead of fake neon-colored “noodles” now it’s real, delicious dough that will be transformed into a real, delicious Italian dish. Homemade pasta can be daunting, but we promise this one is worth the effort — and there’s no fancy pasta contraption required. Martha Stewart shared the secrets to her “light as air” potato-ricotta gnocchi recipe and they’re surprisingly simple.

Stewart shared the recipe with followers writing, “similar to dumplings but most often treated like pasta, potato gnocchi is a dish that’s simple to make from scratch, but achieving light-as-air results require a few secrets.” So what exactly are the secrets? Using russet potatoes, adding some ricotta cheese into the dough, and baking the potatoes instead of boiling them. Also: using a ricer or food mill instead of a potato masher. The result is gnocchi that boasts a desirably fluffy texture.

This recipe does require some time — 30 minutes to prep, and just under 2 hours total — but the ingredients list is seriously simple. Just five ingredients (potatoes, ricotta, flour, salt, and nutmeg) are needed to make this gnocchi. I don’t know about you, but setting aside two hours to make a delicious homemade Italian dish sounds totally worth it to us. Plus, the shaped gnocchi can be frozen and then cooked straight from the freezer.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Potato-Ricotta Gnocchi Recipe online and in the March 2021 issue of Martha Stewart Living.

