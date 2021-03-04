Martha Stewart’s Pescatarian Twist on Classic Chicken Fricassee Is Seared & Braised to Perfection

With the start of spring a mere couple weeks away, we’ve been on the search for a mouthwatering, sumptuous dinner that straddles the line between winter and spring — and thanks to Martha Stewart, we just found it: salmon fricassee, Stewart’s pescatarian take on the classic chicken fricassee.

Related story Martha Stewart Shares the Secret to Her 'Light-as-Air' Gnocchi & It's Surprisingly Easy

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“This sumptuous salmon-fillet dinner has ‘the warming comfort of a wintery braise but with a decidedly springtime flavor profile and sunshiny look,'” Stewart writes on Instagram.

For this salmon fricassee dish, Stewart sears four skin-on salmon fillets (she recommends Wild Alaskan) in a hot large straight-sided skillet until the skin’s crispy, and then braises the salmon in white wine, clam juice, fennel, and tarragon.

“A last minute mixture of cream and egg yolks enriches the cooking liquid, transforming it into a cling-to-your-fork sauce destined for draping over the fish,” Stewart writes.

Pescatarian and gluten-free? Not a problem; Stewart recommends replacing the all-purpose flour in her recipe with rice flour or Cup4Cup flour.

Earlier on Instagram, Stewart shared exactly how to make the perfect salmon. In the new Kitchen Conundrums video, Culinary Director Thomas Joseph explained a few common mistakes people make when cooking salmon, including cooking it at too high of a temperature, which can make the exterior of the fish dry and crumbly.

Joseph also shared an excellent piece of advice that when white fat from the salmon fillet oozes out, it means you’ve overcooked the salmon. And when it’s time to test for doneness, you can skip the meat thermometer and use a sharp metal knife instead. Simply stick the knife into the thickest part of the salmon and test how hot it is with your finger.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

.