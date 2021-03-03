Martha Stewart Shared How To Make Homemade Croissants & Our Mornings Just Got So Much Better

As much as we love picking up baked goods from Costco to enjoy with our cup of joe, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t crave homemade treats from time to time. Yes, store-bought cookies or muffins taste just as good but baking from scratch always proves to be worth the added trouble. And in times like these, we turn to the expert on all things baking — Martha Stewart. Luckily for us, the chef just shared a new recipe that we’re already looking forward to munching on in the mornings: sourdough croissants. As the French say: “Oui, s’il vous plaît!”

“How to Form Sourdough Croissants,” Stewart captioned her Instagram tutorial video. “There’s nothing better than a perfectly flaky, golden brown, buttery croissant. In our March issue, @marthastewart48’s niece @sophieslaterwellness, a self-taught expert on sourdough, gives us a primer on how to laminate and form croissants. 🥐”

Well, it appears as though baking runs in the family because Stewart’s niece is a natural. “We are making 100% sourdough croissants. It can seem intimidating — I know —especially if you’re new to baking, new to sourdough, but I promise with practice we’ll make tremendous progress and be able to produce a beautiful— feel like you have Paris bakery in your kitchen, croissant,” Slater says.

One of her first tips for aspiring bakers is to have a good kitchen scale for precision. And it proves to be especially helpful when using a sourdough starter due to the tricky changing volume. From there, it’s smooth sailing for all of us baking novices.

Get Sophie Slater’s Sourdough Croissants recipe online or in the March issue of Martha Stewart Living.

