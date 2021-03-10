Island Jelly Cakes Are Taking Over Pinterest & These Are the Most Showstopping Ones

It seems like everyone we know started to get serious about baking in the past year, and though some of us were set on perfecting sourdough or mastering the perfect banana bread (it’s brownie banana bread, FYI), others took their new skills in a more whimsical direction, and the jelly island cake was born. These cakes buck the “naked” cake trend in a big way, and they’re definitely livening up our Pinterest feeds. Bakers are getting creative, making islands out of cake and frosting, and surrounding them with lagoons and seas made of gelatin. Interested in trying one for yourself? These are some of the prettiest island jelly cakes we’ve seen.

Island Cake With Jello

This jelly island cake manages to look like an enchanted Jello lagoon next to a rugged but beautiful island. We’d honestly feel a little bad cutting into this intricate creation, but then again, who can say no to cake?

Palm Tree Jelly Island Cake

Ahoy there! I spot a bit o’ land over yonder, and is that…is that an edible island surrounded by delicious ocean Jello? The key to making this recipe is flavored Jello, unflavored gelatin, and flavor extract, so your ocean jelly tastes as good as it looks.

Kim Joy’s Jelly Island Cake

This jelly island cake was made by Kim Joy, who some of you may recognize from Great British Bake Off. She says it wasn’t as hard to make this cake, which she modeled after a beach in Thailand, as it may seem, and lays out the steps to making it in her Instagram story highlights.

Chocolate Island Cake

This chocolate island cake is surrounded by a sea of crashing jelly waves. We love how real the water looks against the “coast” of the cake island! It takes patience to make, but don’t worry – the baker posted a full video tutorial.

