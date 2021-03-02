Martha Stewart Shares A Lighter Way To Enjoy Fried Chicken Wings

When it comes to changing our diet for the better, old habits die hard. It’s not exactly easy to transform your lifestyle at the drop of a hat so it’s totally understandable if you’d rather slowly transition and ease into new meals. And if you’re trying to eat healthier, Martha Stewart just shared a lighter version of fried chicken wings we think that you’ll love — and it couldn’t be easier to make.

“A lighter spin on everyone’s favorite fried wings, this easy recipe has you bake breaded chicken breasts and carrot sticks on the same sheet pan,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Serving them with the crunchy contrast of celery and blue cheese salad makes this easy weeknight dinner a complete and total touchdown.”

As much as we love fried wings, it’s not always the best option to enjoy weekly. Which is why we’re so excited to try the chef’s take for ourselves. To make Stewart’s recipe you’ll begin by seasoning the chicken and brushing it with hot sauce. The dish is also giving a veggie makeover with the inclusion of carrots and some celery — which is always a great way to sneakily add more greens to you and your kid’s meal rotation.

After you dip your chicken in a mixture made of mayo and hot sauce, you’ll then coat in panko breadcrumbs and add to a sheet with carrots and roast until it resembles a delicious golden color. Honestly, this looks substitute for fried chicken mighhttttt just be our new go-to.

Get Martha Stewart’s Buffalo Chicken Breasts recipe online or in the March issue of Martha Stewart Living.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: