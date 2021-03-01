According to TikTok, This is The Best Way to Cook Instant Ramen

If there’s one thing almost everyone we know has stuffed in the back of their pantry, it’s a few packets of instant ramen noodles. There are as many hacks for cooking instant ramen as there are leftover ramen seasoning packets cluttering our spice cupboard, but this one recently went viral on TikTok. If you’re not a fan of soup, you’ll be pleased to hear that this viral TikTok ramen turns the noodles into a slurpable stir-fry, and it uses ingredients you probably already have on hand.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It doesn’t matter what flavor of ramen noodles you have stashed away, because you aren’t going to use the seasoning packet.

Courtesy of Walmart

Maruchan Ramen 24-Pack $5.04 Buy now

Instead, you’ll be making a flavorful 4-ingredient sauce for your ramen.

First up, you’ll sizzle some minced garlic, soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and brown sugar in butter. You might be tempted to use plain oil but trust us – the butter adds a ton of extra flavor.

Once those ingredients are combined and the garlic is fragrant, you’ll want to add your cooked ramen noodles, tossing them in the sauce until the noodles are coated.

Make room in your skillet by pushing the noodles to the side, then add an egg to your pan. Once the egg is cooked, scramble it into the noodles.

To serve, add your noodles to a bowl, and sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning on top. It’s kind of random, but the combination of sesame seeds, garlic, and salt provides the perfect finishing touch, and just a bit of crunch.

Making this viral TikTok recipe takes slightly longer than just mixing your ramen noodles with the included seasoning packet, but it’s infinitely more delicious. And if you’re feeling ambitious, you could make the meal even more nutritious by throwing in some leftover veggies, frozen mixed veggies, or shelled edamame.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout