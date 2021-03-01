The Best Easter Hot Cocoa Bombs On Etsy

Hot cocoa bombs for Easter? Why not! Easter is all about the sweet stuff, and let’s face it – this early into spring, the mornings and evenings are often still cold enough to crave a mug of hot chocolate. This year, add a little something special to your Easter baskets with hot cocoa bombs designed like Easter eggs, bunny rabbits, baby chicks, and more. There’s even a vegan hot cocoa bomb option!

Easter Cocoa Bombs Gift Box

Treat yourself or someone you love to a six-pack of Easter cocoa bombs, featuring pretty much all of the iconic spring motifs anyone could ever ask for, and starring both white and milk chocolate. Inside you can expect things like cheesecake cocoa mix, crumbled carrot cake, marshmallows, and other gourmet ingredients,

Easter Egg Cocoa Bomb Gift Box

These sprinkle-covered milk and white chocolate cocoa bombs look just like Easter eggs. Each Easter egg hot chocolate bomb is filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows – just pour hot milk over the bombs in your favorite mug to create a sweet, sippable treat.

Easter Bunny Hot Chocolate Bombs

These white hot chocolate bombs are filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows. Did we mention they’re shaped like cute Easter bunnies, dusted with glittery sanding sugar and covered with pastel sprinkles?

Vegan Easter Hot Chocolate Bombs

If you don’t eat eggs or dairy, Easter can be a challenging holiday to celebrate. But these vegan Easter hot chocolate bombs make it so everyone in the family can enjoy some springtime sweetness.

Bunny Bottom Hot Chocolate Bomb

This white chocolate Easter hot cocoa bomb looks like a little bunny bottom diving into your mug, complete with fuzzy cottontail and pink toes.

