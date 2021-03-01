Some of my fondest childhood memories center around pizza night. Making homemade pizza with my family was something I looked forward to every week — from dumping tons of cheese onto the sauced-up dough and sprinkling on toppings, it was an exciting experience for a young kid. Cooking together in the kitchen is a heartwarming way to include your children in everyday activities, and if you’re the mom of a mini chef in the making, Jamie Oliver’s Speedy Sausage Pizza is the perfect fun dinner to make with your kids. Sure, you could make mac and cheese or meatless tacos but there’s something about making pizza that’s just so kid-friendly. I mean, what 7-year-old wouldn’t love tossing dough up in the air? Check out Oliver’s video:

Oliver shared his recipe on Instagram writing, “I’ll be cooking up my favorite speedy sausage pizza with a brilliant new flavour combination to top your pizzas with! My kids went absolutely mad for this one. We’re talking sausages, sun-dried tomato pesto, beautiful rosemary, grapes – yes grapes! and oozy mozzarella cheese topped with pinenuts. C’MON” This unique flavor combination looks amazing…and who would have thought to use grapes as a pizza topping?

The recipe only takes thirty minutes to make — and that’s including the time it takes to create the homemade pizza crust. Of course, if you’re really pinched for time, you can switch out the homemade crust for a store-bought alternative. However, the crust recipe is super simple. All you need is flour, water, and sea salt. Just mix it together with a fork, let it rest, and roll it out when it’s time to add all the toppings.

It’s a fun, quick, and easy recipe to make with kids. And who knows? Maybe (homemade) pizza night will become a tradition in your household, as well.

Check out Jamie Oliver’s Speedy Sausage Pizza Recipe online or in his book, 7 Ways: Easy Ideas for Every Day of the Week.

