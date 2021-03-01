These Ice Cream Cups From Aldi Will Make You Feel Like You’re in Italy

Traveling out of the country isn’t really an option for most of us at the moment, but that doesn’t have to stop you from enjoying your favorite international cuisine. When we think about Italy, we think about all our favorite Italian foods — delicious pasta, pizza, and of course gelato. And a surprising place to get that last one is…Aldi! We’re already big fans of the retailer’s desserts, from chocolate-covered banana bites to cheesecake pudding cups, and their latest dessert will make you feel like you’re on a Mediterranean vacation: Italian Ice Cream Cups. They’re the pre-made dessert we all need to brighten up our days right now.

The popular Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared the treat, along with some delicious gelato flavors, writing, “Six Italian dessert options and they all sound wonderful. Gelato comes in Pistachio Biscotti, Chocolate Fudge Truffle, and Caramel Cookie Crunch for $3.99. The 2-pack ice cream cups come in Pistachio, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Cappuccino for $3.49.”

The flavor we can’t stop thinking about is the pistachio, and it looks like there are real pistachios topping the ice cream cups in that flavor! Aldi fans seem to be loving all them. One commented, “I treated my son to the chocolate hazelnut and he was super impressed” Another chimed in, “I tried the pistachio cups and they are awesome!”

With reviews like this, we sure will be heading to our local Aldi as soon as possible to pick up these ice cream cups…we have a feeling they’ll be flying off the shelves in no time.

