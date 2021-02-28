Costco is Selling a Sweet Snack That’s The Perfect Pick Me Up Throughout the Day

We’ll be the first to admit that spending so much time at home, has turned us into major fans of all things snack-wise. And now that award season has begun, we’re making sure that our cabinets are stocked and ready to be enjoyed. While we love browsing through the cookie aisle and finding indulgent goodies to add to our cart, we always try and find snacks that are on the healthier side but are just as delicious. Luckily for us, Costco has added a new item to their shelves that will surely leave you feeling totally satisfied with every bite: RipVan Wafels.

Popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the tasty finds and wrote: “Indulge without the guilt!”🤤 These @ripvanwafels stroopwafels look so good! Add them to your list of must haves!🤩” Anything that we can snack on and not feel guilty about after is always a plus for us, so we’re already so fond of these mini wafels.

RipVan is a healthier alternative that has just two grams of sugar per servings which a great contrast to other snacks you’ll typically find. TBH it’s perfect for when you’re trying to be more conscious about what you eat but are still craving some sugar. One of the flavors available is a mouthwatering Dutch Caramel and Vanilla — yum! Each bag is equipped with 32 packs full of goodness.

Costco members can purchase this in stores for only $10, meaning that these RipVan wafels just became our new favorite snack that’s both affordable and flavorful.

