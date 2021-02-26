An Exclusive Look Inside the Fridge of The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer



Whether you first fell in love with The Home Edit on their recent hit Netflix Series Get Organized WIth the Home Edit or you were mesmerized by all of their immaculate home pictures that started popping up all over Instagram a few years ago, there’s no doubt that The Home Edit team has bewitched us all with their unbelievable ability to organize. Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin founded The Home Edit back in 2015 and have since become pop culture icons. They have organized the homes of celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow and they’ve even launched their own line of organizing products to help us all stay more organized at home.

Of course, we’ve been dying to get a look inside The Home Edit team’s fridges for a while now and we were recently lucky enough to chat with Clea Shearer and get an exclusive look inside her own very gorgeous and very organized refrigerator.

SheKnows: Tell us a little bit about what’s in your fridge.

Clea Shearer: I really just stick to the essentials. Eggs, fresh fruits and veggies, cheese, snacks for the kids, yogurt. I also store bread in the fridge to keep it fresh.

SK: What about your freezer?

CS: I always have bags of Birds Eye frozen vegetables on hand. It’s so convenient because they can be used as a side dish or as an ingredient in a variety of recipes. It really all comes down to easy meal prep for me, not going to lie. Healthy Choice has really good frozen meals — we love Healthy Choice Power Bowls and Wraps.

SK: What’s the strangest ingredient we would find in your cabinets or pantry?

CS: Seaweed seasoning.

SK: What does a typical breakfast look like for you?

CS: Berry smoothie.

SK: What was your most memorable meal?

CS: Dinner in Bruges, Brussels at a Michelin star chef’s home.

SK: Do you have any controversial food opinions (for example avocados are trash, cilantro tastes like soap)?

CS: Bananas should be green! Can’t stand ripe bananas!

SK: What’s the one ingredient you hate to work with or encounter in someone else’s dish?

CS: Mayonnaise.

SK: What is your one favorite appliance in the kitchen?

CS: Vitamix blender.

SK: What’s your go-to meal when you only have twenty minutes to cook?

CS: Cauliflower fried rice.

SK: What’s the strangest thing you have ever eaten?

CS: Sweetbread and it’s definitely NOT sweet bread.

SK: Would you eat it again?

CS: Nope!

SK: What are some of the toughest items to keep organized in the fridge and how do you suggest storing them?

CS: Condiments tend to be tough items to store because they tend to be a bit bulky. If you have a small fridge that lacks door storage, we suggest storing the bottles in divided turntables or within a bin on the shelves.