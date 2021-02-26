Bored with your go-to breakfast these days? Have cake. No, really. Baked oatmeal is the latest TikTok recipe to go viral, and it’s basically an excuse to eat cake for breakfast. Not only are TikTokers sharing a variety of baked oatmeal recipes, from blueberry and birthday cake to lemon and strawberry bake oatmeal, but the real kicker is they’re also so, so easy to make. Pull out that personal blender, and that let’s get started.

“I’ve seen a lot of people make this baked oatmeal lately,” says Brita Britnell of @foodwithfeeling. “It kind of seems like an excuse to eat cake for breakfast to me, but I am totally here for this.”

For Britnell’s baked oatmeal recipe, combine one banana, a bowl full of oats, some honey, vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, some almond milk, almond butter, and sugar into a personal blender. (If you don’t have one, we recommend this Hamilton Beach personal blender at Amazon.) She then folded in some chocolate chips, poured the mixture into a baking dish, and sprinkled even more chocolate chips atop the mixture.

Of course, instead of chocolate chips, you can mix it up with blueberries or strawberries. But our favorite version of this is the birthday cake baked oatmeal recipe.

Golden The Kitchen on TikTok’s recipe is a bit more specific (which we love) and calls for 1/2 cup oats, one egg, 1/2 cup cottage cheese, 1/4 cup almond milk, and 1 tsp vanilla. Blend it up, add to an oven-safe baking dish (UIBCWN oval baking dishes on Amazon are great), and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Now, onto the icing.

For the icing, Golden The Kitchen spreads about 1 tbsp vanilla-flavored Chobani Complete yogurt onto the baked oatmeal and finishes it off with — of course — sprinkles.

Anna Wilson’s lemon-baked oatmeal also looks great.

For it, she blends 1 tbsp chia seeds, 1.5 cups oat milk, half a banana, 1 tsp baking soda, juice of half a lemon, and three dates (or whatever sweetener you prefer). As the mixture bakes for 30 to 45 minutes, mix 2 tbsp maple syrup and juice of half a lemon into a separate bowl. Pour it over the baked oatmeal, and you have yourself a citrusy breakfast.

We can’t wait to try them all.

