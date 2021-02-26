This weekend for breakfast, skip the usual scrambled eggs with a side of bacon and toast slathered with strawberry jam. Instead, gather the kiddos to make Martha Stewart‘s delicious — and very easy to make — Florentine Egg Cups.

“It’s a fun twist on a classic,” says Kelly Vaughan, associate digital food editor for Martha Stewart Living in a tutorial video recently shared on Stewart’s Instagram. “All you need are a handful of basic ingredients — eggs, frozen spinach, white sandwich bread, and butter — and in just 30 minutes, breakfast is served.”

She’s right; it’s just that easy.

This delicious recipe only requires a few ingredients:

White sandwich bread

Kosher salt and pepper for seasoning

Large eggs

Frozen chopped spinach

Butter

Most importantly, you’ll need a muffin tin; and if you don’t have one, we highly recommend this inexpensive, highly-reviewed muffin tin on Amazon.

After assembling the egg cups, you bake them for 15-20 minutes and voila! Easy and delicious breakfast.

Of course, if you’re anything like us, we like our eggy breakfast drizzled with a decadent sauce — and Stewart has just the recipe to pair with your Easy Florentine Egg Cups: Easy Hollandaise. To make Stewart’s Easy Hollandaise, you’ll only need five ingredients: egg yolks, butter, salt, water and lemon juice.

Get the full recipe for Stewart’s Easy Florentine Egg Cups and Easy Hollandaise on Stewart’s website.

