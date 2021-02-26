Ruffles Just Released a Brand New Flavor & It’s a Spicy Twist on This Fan-Favorite Chip

Whether it’s movie nights in or socially-distanced picnics in the park, we’ll be the first to admit that during quarantine we’ve been stocking up on all of the snacks. And in moments where we’re too lazy to whip something up, who can blame us for wanting a quick bite that requires no effort on our end? While we recently stocked up on all of our must-have snacks to watch the Super Bowl, the Golden Globe Awards will be airing on Sunday, and there’s a new Ruffles flavor in town that juuuust might be on our menu for the event: Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ Flavor.

Frito-Lay snack has combined their rich BBQ flavor with the infamous Flamin’ Hot kick for the first time ever — leaving a uniquely flavorful ride for your tastebuds.

The new launch comes as a partnership with the NBA and NBA star Jayson Tatum helped develop the new flavor. Tatum took posted the news of the release on his Instagram account writing, “That new @Ruffles flavor just hits different! Tag a friend who you’re excited to try these with.”

Last year, NBA player Anthony Davis kicked off the inaugural Chip Deal with his own chip flavor of Ruffles Lime & Jalapeño and a Ruffles-inspired signature shoe, The Ruffles Ridge Tops, but Tatum’s version might just be the kick of extra spice chip fans have been longing for.

We were lucky enough to try out this new flavor for ourselves and we can confirm that the hot kick is the boldest flavor we’ve tried yet. Warning: it will leave you wanting more.

You can snag a bag of Tatum’s chip flavor now at most grocery retailers nationwide for only $4.29.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: