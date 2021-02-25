Giada de Laurentiis’ Pesto Sauce is Full of Citrus Flavor

ICYMI: around here, whenever Giada de Laurentiis drops a tip about pasta our ears (and notebooks) are wide open. Yep, the chef is a master when it comes to any and all things pasta so when there’s a new ingredient or recipe she says we have to try, well — we have to try it. So when we saw that De Laurentiis dropped a new citrus pesto sauce recipe on her Instagram, we were thrilled, and let’s just say it already has us dreaming of spring.

“This citrus pesto, aka Pesto Agli Agrumi, is a bright Sicilian pesto with orange and lemon,” De Laurentiis captioned the post. “Eat it with seafood, veggies, or tossed with pasta – like these ah-mazing lasagne sheets from Setaro (tap the pic to shop!).”

There are few foods that scream ‘spring’ as much as pesto does and this citrus twist is sure to be amazing all season long. And if you’re someone who leans on the side of purchasing store-bought sauce we’re here to tell you that not only will this pesto be worth the extra TLC, but it’s also so simple to make (and did we mention, quick, too?!).

To start, you’ll need an important kitchen tool: a food processor. And if you don’t already have one, don’t panic, we love this option from Cuisinart (and it’s majorly discounted right now!). Once you have your food processor handy, you’ll add ingredients like basil, almonds, and garlic — just to name a few.

Another tip from the chef: as the machine is running, you’ll want to add olive oil until the mixture becomes a smooth and creamy perfection. Genius, right?

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Citrus Pesto recipe here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: