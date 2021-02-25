Giada De Laurentiis Combines Two Popular Breakfast Drinks to Make a Truly Surprising Smoothie

How do you kick off your morning? With a cup (or carafe) of coffee or a green smoothie? In Giada De Laurentiis‘ world, it’s both. De Laurentiis took to Instagram to post a possibly divisive morning drink that combines a variety of green veggies and espresso grounds.

“Coffee or green juice? I do both! #eatbetterfeelbettergiada,” the Food Network host and chef captioned the video.

To make this green smoothie, De Laurentiis tosses in one banana in a blender along with some almond milk, two handfuls of spinach, a sprinkle of salt, a handful of ice, an avocado, a few dashes of espresso grounds, cacao nibs, and a dash of vanilla extract.

Mix it all up, and you have yourself a coffee-infused green smoothie à la De Laurentiis.

This is far from De Laurentiis’ only experimental smoothie that combines green veggies and coffee. Her coffee, chocolate and banana smoothie also puts a sweet, caffeinated twist on your usual green smoothie.

For her coffee chocolate smoothie, you’ll mix one banana, two cups of ice, two cups of spinach, almond milk, a pinch of salt, “a little coffee, a little chocolate,” and half an avocado.”

De Laurentiis also recently shared the recipe for her now-popular strawberry, almond and banana smoothie.

“This classic flavor combo gets an extra kick of flavor from creamy almond butter, and some hearty texture from chia seeds!” De Laurentiis wrote on her website, Giadzy.

For this sweet and savory smoothie, combine one cup of frozen strawberries, two tablespoons unsweetened raw almond butter, one banana, 1 tablespoon of soaked chia seeds, half a cup of chilled unsweetened coconut water, half a cup of ice, and a pinch of salt.

Chin chin!

