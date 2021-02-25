Giada De Laurentiis Shares the One Ingredient That Makes Any Winter Salad Better

We’ll be honest, it can be hard to find veggie-filled meals that satisfy your palette at any time, but when you add in the slew of baked goods and pasta nights we’ve enjoyed during lockdown — a fresh, lighter, veggie-packed meal is so needed. One of our favorite healthy options is always loaded-up salad, and recently we’ve been trying out Giada de Laurentiis’ winter salad recipes for a change of pace. Well, the chef just shared a genius tip that she says will instantly make any winter salad better: crispy roasted potatoes. Yep, such an easy addition, and yet it can completely transform your salad into a hearty meal.

“How to make any winter salad better: crispy roasted potatoes. 🙌” De Laurentiis wrote on the Giadzy Instagram. As a mouthwatering example, she shared her recipe for arugula potato salad with Gorgonzola and orange segments. But of course, you can use her tip to add potatoes to basically any salad and it’s bound to taste just as amazing as De Laurentiis says.

This potato salad offers tons of texture and all of the ingredients beautifully complement one another to create a dish that will leave you feeling refreshed. What ties it all together in the end, however, is the bright orange vinaigrette that you’ll add to the potato mixture as well for the dressing to be evenly spread out.

And if you’re thinking about main course dishes that won’t be overwhelming, De Laurentiis notes that the salad goes well with lamb or beef.

Get Giada de Laurentiis’ Arugula Potato Salad With Orange and Gorgonzola recipe.

