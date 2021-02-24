Martha Stewart’s Creamy Lemon Pasta Gets a Flavor Kick From a Surprising Ingredient

Ever since that feta pasta recipe went viral on TikTok we’ve had a unique craving for constant pasta nights. Honestly, is there such a thing as too much pasta? The answer — at least in our eyes — is always no. The dish is one we just will never get tired of as it can be always be easily elevated or feature a twist on a past classic recipe. So when Martha Stewart shared her vegetarian take on Lemon pasta, we got our pasta strainers ready immediately.

On Instagram, Stewart wrote, “This creamy lemon pasta is like a vegetarian spaghetti carbonara! Meaty pistachios stand in for guanciale, cream amps up the usual eggs and cheese, homemade breadcrumbs add crunch, and a heap of lemon zest brightens up the whole dish.” Stewart’s idea to include meaty pistachios is an idea we’re obsessed with, and it’s so on par for the upcoming spring season.

The chef is known to pack a punch in her recipes so it’s no surprise she’s managed to make her dish crunchy, creamy, and full of citrus flavor. To give the pasta its lemon kick, you’ll need to grate the zest and juice lemons.

And while the homemade breadcrumbs might be a bit more complicated feature of the recipe than you bargained for, it’s definitely worth it. To make the breadcrumbs you’ll need a food processor, and if you don’t have one we love this option from Cuisinart.

Get Martha Stewart’s Creamy Lemon Pasta with Pistachios recipe.

