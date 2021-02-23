Chrissy Teigen Just Shared a Recipe for a Vietnamese Twist on Pork Tenderloin

Does anyone else go to Chrissy Teigen’s social media pages looking for an escape? Whether it’s her hilarious tweets, her heartwarming mom moments, or her amazing recipes, Teigen can always be counted on to brighten our day with her honesty and unapologetic self. And her latest Instagram post will be welcome for anyone (hi, raising hand!) who needs some new dinner inspo: An amazing recipe for Pork Tenderloin covered in a Fish Sauce Caramel.

Teigen shared the recipe with her IG followers (as well as in her Cravings newsletter), writing “HELLOOOOO gorgeous!! Pork tenderloin with fish sauce caramel is live on @cravingsbychrissyteigen. Chef @charlesphansf of @slanteddoor San Francisco popularized this savory Vietnamese fish sauce caramel, which is kinnnnda (kinda!) like Japanese teriyaki sauce. They use this sauce with chicken but we decided to switch it up with juicy pork tenderloin.”

Her quirky humor is evident at the end of her post as she writes, “You’re gonna love the way it tastes. I guarantee it men’s warehouse!!” This one takes less than an hour to make — which will be music to any busy mom’s ears. The sauce is salty and sweet and includes ingredients like fish sauce, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, and Thai chiles — not necessarily ingredients we have just lying around in the party, but items that are definitely worth buying to recreate this amazing flavor.

When you can’t make up your mind between sweet or salty or spicy, make this pork tenderloin, because it combines all of those together to create an incredibly dynamic experience. Trust Teigen on this one, you are going to love the way it tastes.

