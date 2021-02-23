Gordon Ramsay Just Reinvented Grilled Cheese With Tomato Soup & It Couldn’t Be More Delicious

When it starts to get cool in the fall, one of the first comfort foods we make is tomato soup with grilled cheese. But when February rolls into March and we’re still freezing our butts off, another bowl of tomato soup and grilled cheese just doesn’t hold the same appeal (unless it’s Ina Garten’s, of course). So when we saw that Chef Gordon Ramsay just shared a spicy, cheesy alternative to plain tomato soup and grilled cheese, we knew we’d have to try it.

It’s his Spicy Tortilla Soup with Chicken Quesadillas. His recipe combines two Mexican comfort foods to make a meal that’s reminiscent of the classic Campbell’s and Kraft pairing, but it’s so much more delicious.

To start with, Ramsay roasts vegetables and chicken bones to create a flavorful base for the soup’s chicken stock. He then poaches chicken in the broth, which will be used in the quesadillas.

The soup is made by blending roasted vegetables (tomatoes, chiles, onion, and garlic) with the broth and corn tortillas (they act as a thickener). Then, the quesadillas are assembled using homemade jalapeno and carrot pickles, the shredded chicken, Oaxaca cheese, and mozzarella.

The melted cheese inside the quesadillas becomes even stretchier and gooier when you dunk them into the hot, flavorful tortilla soup, creating the kind of cheese pull we often dream about. We’re talking cartoon pizza levels of cheese stretch here.

The meal definitely takes a little more work than cracking open a can and unwrapping an American cheese single, and it definitely doesn’t meet the 30-minute meal threshold of the recipes in his latest cookbook, Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious: 100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less, but some recipes are worth extra time, this one included. Our only critique? Ramsay needs to get his quesadillas crispier on the outside! Hey, if he can judge other people’s cooking on social media, we can critique him too, right?

