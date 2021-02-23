Trader Joe’s is Basically Selling a Dupe of This Famous Australian Cookie

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, Trader Joe’s knows their snacks. From their almond butter-covered almonds to their everything but the bagel chips, their snacks are seriously unbeatable. However, not all of their products are popular due to their outlandish nature. Sometimes it’s quite the opposite. Sometimes their new releases (yes, we’re talking about you, Magnifisauce) are dupes of popular products and that’s certainly the case with their most recent product launch: Tim Tam cookie lookalikes (tastealikes?).

Trader Joe’s announced the arrival of their Aussie-Style Chocolate Sandwich Cookies on their Instagram account, writing, “Fans of classic Australian #cookies may recognize these treats with their silky chocolate crème that’s sandwiched between two crispy, rectangular, chocolate biscuits, and entirely enrobed in a smooth #chocolate coating.” Does this not make you want to jump in your car and grab these immediately?

They went on sharing a fun trick you can do with the cookies, “Aussie-style Chocolate Crème Sandwich Cookies are delectable by themselves, but if you have a beverage handy, you can also try an Aussie-style “sandwich-cookie-sip”: Just bite off opposing corners of the Cookie and use it as a “straw” to sip your cold milk or hot coffee—quickly followed by slamming the whole melty masterpiece into your mouth.” Playing with your food is acceptable in this case, and we know your kids are sure to get a kick out of that.

We have a strong feeling that these are going to become a Trader Joe’s staple. Try them out for yourselves and see what all the hype is about.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart: