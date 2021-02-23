Who said pasta salad had to be a summer dish? Sure, who doesn’t love a summer recipe to cool you down, but why limit yourself to only eating cold food when it’s warm out? Why not transform a warm-weather classic into a cold-weather delight by using some winter-approved ingredients. Pasta salad traditionally has been seen as a summer indulgence, but not anymore. Giada De Laurentiis has broken all the rules in her latest dish — a bacon and brussels sprout orecchiette salad that is as mouth-watering as it sounds.

De Laurentiis took to Instagram to share her creation, writing, “How to make pasta salad perfect for winter: bacon, brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds and plenty of Parm.” Yes, yes, yes, and yes. Talk about dynamic flavors packing a punch. With a combination like this, you will definitely want to eat the entire bowl in one sitting.

This is a great dish to make ahead for a lunch party or birthday bash as it does well marinating for hours in the fridge. The marinade is simple, yet delicious consisting of parmesan, oil, vinegar, dijon mustard, and salt.

This is a beginner-level De Laurentiis recipe, meaning it’s painless to make and delicious to taste. It’s also full of protein with 21 grams per serving. This is sure to become a favorite in your household due to its easy process and long-lasting flavor when kept in the refrigerator. Try this one out for yourself and you’ll want to make this cold dish even on the most frigid nights.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Bacon and Brussle Sprout Orecchiette Recipe

Before you go, check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Pasta Recipes below: