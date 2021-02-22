Martha Stewart’s Cauliflower Steak Is the Perfect Hearty Dish for Meatless Monday

It’s meatless Monday and you know what that means. Time to scramble to find something the kids will like as much as their chicken nuggets. That may be impossible, but there are many vegetarian recipes that kids will enjoy. Martha Stewart’s always got our back with meatless meals. From her mushroom and spinach soba soup to her beans and greens on toast, Stewart knows how to make vegetables explode with flavor. Her latest creation uses cauliflower to mimic steak. It’s called warm lentil and cauliflower salad, and we are already obsessed with it.

Stewart took to Instagram to share her creation, writing, “This hearty main-course salad is a perfect #meatlessmonday meal. The roasted cauliflower “steaks” are as delicious as they are satisfying, while the warm lentil salad that goes with them is full of flavorful roasted tomatoes, briny capers, and peppery arugula.” This meal is great for weeknights, as it only takes 50 minutes to prep, cook, and serve. Any dinner under an hour is a must-have on busy days.

The ingredients are simple, centering around lentils, cauliflower, and tomatoes. Capers and toasted almonds add a nice punch and crunch to the dish, while the oil and vinegar season the bed of arugula. It may look complex from the photos, but it really isn’t. All the main veggies are just being roasted in the same pan with kosher salt, pepper, and olive oil. It’s pretty much that simple.

Definitely try this one out with your adventurous eaters on meatless Monday, you may be surprised at how much they love it.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Warm Lentil and Cauliflower Salad.

