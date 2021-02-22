Ina Garten’s Favorite Store-Bought Pasta Sauce Brand Sells Frozen Italian Dinners At Costco

There’s a delicate balance between food that’s convenient to make and also delicious to eat, and it’s one we’re trying to achieve pretty much constantly (because who really has time to spend hours cooking dinner on a weeknight?). Unfortunately, a lot of convenience foods, in their boxes, bags, and cans, are pretty lackluster. So when we saw that the maker of culinary star and cookbook author Ina Garten’s favorite store-bought pasta sauce had leved up and started selling hearty frozen Italian dinners at Costco, we got excited. Like, load up our cart, pre-heat the oven, and grab a fork while we watch dinner cook through the oven door excited.

Rao’s isn’t just Ina Garten’s favorite brand of jarred pasta sauce. It’s been at the top of store-bought pasta sauce rankings for years, thanks to its depth of flavor and fresh-tasting ingredients.

That being said, buying a jar of the sauce itself is a little pricy (unless you get the 40 oz jumbo jar at BJ’s). So when we saw that Costco was selling Rao’s Frozen Chicken Parmesan for just $15.99 per three-pound package, it kind of blew our minds.

Each box comes with two trays of chicken Parmesan. Each one features breaded chicken breasts topped with Rao’s famous marinara and mozzarella cheese, along with classic spaghetti marinara. And at the $15.99 price point, it’s more than worth it – between the ingredients and time you’d need to make this dish from scratch, the savings are almost unbelievable.

Once again, Costco saves the day for its loyal members. We plan on keeping our freezers stocked with Rao’s frozen Chicken Parmesan, so when we’re craving Italian after a long day of work, we can just pop it into the oven and wait for our taste buds to be charmed.

