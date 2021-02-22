Costco Is Selling Gordon Ramsay’s Favorite Knives At a Discounted Price

Having a quality knife set makes a world of a difference in the kitchen. It’s an investment that you will not regret. Sure you could invest in a cooking torch to elevate your desserts or a multi-functional can opener, but you aren’t going to use them every day, as you would with knives. The satisfaction of cutting up vegetables or meat with a sharp, quality knife is unmatched by any other. Once you use a nice knife, you’ll never go back. Knowing which knives are worth the investment is confusing, but when celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay share their favorites, it makes the decision a lot easier.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the amazing find with fans writing, “Henckels 20 piece set! $189.99” A 20 piece, Gordon-Ramsay-approved knife set for under 200 dollars? Yeah, considering the same set goes for $260 on Amazon, we’re already on our way to Costco to snatch this one up.

Ramsay has mentioned numerous times that he is a big fan of Henckels knives and now that they are available at Costco we just cannot resist purchasing them. A great feature of this particular set is its built-in knife sharpener. With a house full of kids at home, there isn’t a lot of spare time in the day to take knives to be professionally sharpened, so this nice addition is a serious time-saver.

Costco fans seem to be long-time users of Henckels with one writing, “I still have mine from 18 years ago. I don’t need a new set, but these are pretty.” Another commented, “What Costco? I’ve had my Henckels for 20 years. Time for a new set.”

These are likely going to fly off the shelves, so definitely head to your local Costco to grab a set for yourself before it’s too late.

