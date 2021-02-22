Giada De Laurentiis Just Added Two of Our Favorite Flavors Into Her Banana Bread & It’s a Breakfast Dream Come True

Finding a delicious, moist, flavorful dessert that also happens to be gluten-free is never easy. It tends to be dry, chalky or lacking flavor. Well, there is a new recipe in town and we all know Giada De Laurentiis never disappoints. From her chocolate affogato to her struffoli, De Laurentiis knows how to do desserts — especially gluten-free ones. Her latest creation will have your mouth watering. It’s a gluten-free chocolate chip banana bread recipe that uses two of our favorite flavors — chocolate (of course) and almond butter. Delicious, right?

De Laurentiis’ shared the creation on the @giadzy Instagram account writing, “Some days just feel like banana bread days, and this #glutenfree version by @giadadelaurentiis is one of our team’s obsessions.” We can understand where they are coming from because just after reading the ingredients, we are hooked. Walnuts, cinnamon, almond butter, and chocolate are just a few of the star elements of this delicious bread. It only takes ten minutes to prep and a little over an hour to bake, and trust me, it’s well worth the wait.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.

