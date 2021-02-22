Target Just Released the Cutest Easter-Themed Baking Line So You Can Make Impressive Holiday Treats

Easter may not be for a little while, but it never hurts to prepare ahead of time. There are so many fun activities to do with your kids like Easter egg hunts and opening Easter baskets. But this year, we can add one more holiday activity to our list, thanks to Target. if you have any sweet-treat lovers or little bakers in your households, then you will love this new Easter-themed baking line at Target. In addition to their Easter decor, Target’s got the Easter tools you need to make an impressive-looking dessert for the holiday.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account, @targetovereverything shared the adorable finds with followers writing, “Do you guys bake for every holiday? New Easter baking goodies are in! From cookie cutters to adorable sprinkles, there’s even a new silicone cupcake pan that you might be able to use for hot cocoa bombs!”

We still can’t get over the cuteness of this line, especially that carrot-themed whisk (we need to buy that one ASAP). Your kids will surely love the multitude of cookie cutters shaped that include bunnies, carrots, chicks, birds, tulips, eggs, and butterflies. The decoration options are endless with choices like that. Looking to make something a little more complex? Use the silicon mode for a chocolate dessert, as they said, maybe even a hot cocoa bomb. And to top off all your lovely desserts? Some fun spring-colored sprinkles.

Whether you need Easter decor or a themed pancake skillet, Target is the place to go for all of your holiday needs. Head to your local store to pick up these Easter items or shop the entire collection online.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.