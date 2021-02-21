Martha Stewart’s One-Skillet Sunday Roast Chicken Is Already On Our Menu

While the hustle and bustle of the week usually means that we favor quick and easy weekday meals, the weekend is the time where we don’t mind putting in a little extra time for a hearty family dinner. Yep, weekend nights are the time we’re actually able to slow down and enjoy a soul-warming meal with our loved ones — and we’ve got the perfect recipe from Martha Stewart for you to try out tonight. Stewart shared how to make a homemade Roast Chicken with Lemony Harissa Glaze that will leave you totally satisfied.

“There’s nothing like the comfort of a Sunday roast,” Stewart wrote on Instagram. “Master the art of spatchcocked chicken with this one-skillet dinner. It gets bold flavor from a spice rub made with harissa, garlic, lemon zest, ginger, and cilantro, plus a pop of brightness, thanks to Meyer lemon marmalade.”

We’re all about comfort food (seriously) so we’re always looking for new dishes to add to our meal rotation. While this Sunday roast chicken might require a little more time and effort, it’s sure to be worth it once you sit down and take a mouthful. Best of all, it’s a one-skillet dinner, which means that you’ll be able to have a quick cleanup once you finish.

To make Stewart’s three-step dish you’ll need to start by spatchcocking your chicken — that’s a fancy word for removing the backbone and flattening it, allowing it to cook faster. The addition of scallions, fresh ginger, harissa paste all pack a punch of flavor. Finally, one key ingredient is adding marmalade, and while Stewart shares a recipe to make her Meyer-Lemon and Cardamom Marmalade, she also notes that high-quality store-bought lemon marmalade works just as well.

Get Martha Stewart’s Roast Chicken with Lemony Harissa Glaze recipe.

