Target Is Selling a Bunny-Shaped Peeps Pancake Skillet & We’re Hopping to Buy It

When it comes to the holidays, we like to go all out on food and decorations. TBH our motto is, go big or go home. Next on our list is Easter, and Target is already helping us get in the holiday spirit, thanks to its adorable pastel-colored home decor from Opalhouse. And now, the retailer has dropped yet another item that’s made our list of must-have Easter decor: a bunny-shaped Peeps pancake mix and skillet set.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“How stinking cute is this Peeps pancake skillet?!” wrote @oopsitstargetedagain on Instagram. “I can’t wait to make them for my sons this weekend 💓 The pancake mix is also included so you have everything you need! This would make such a fun breakfast for the kids or for an Easter basket! 🐰”

Honestly, is there any brand that is as synonymous with Easter as Peeps is? The chewy marshmallow candy is always a kid-favorite and this pancake skillet is sure to be a winner in your house, too. From the long bunny ears to the darling imprinted face on the pan, it has us hopping for joy (sorry, we couldn’t help it!).

While this kitchen gadget is ideal come Easter morning for breakfast with your kids, there’s nothing stopping you from making it all spring season long (we sure will!).

You can find the Peeps skillet online at Target’s website for a steal of $6.99.

Buy Now $6.99 Buy now

Step aside Easter bunny chocolate, as far as we’re concerned Easter bunny pancakes are officially in!

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: