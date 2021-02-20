Jamie Oliver Shares an Easy, 5-Ingredient Sausage Carbonara Recipe

If there’s one food we’ll never get tired of, it’s pasta. It’s a dish that can easily be elevated or left simple, and either way, it still tastes so so delicious. Best of all, it’s an ideal weekday recipe for busy nights when you’re feeling less than motivated to whip something up. We’ve seen a few amazing pasta recipes from top chefs, but we’re always fans of the ones that are fast and require minimal effort on our end — which is why we were thrilled that Jame Oliver shared an easy sausage carbonara that’s the delicious pasta meal we’ve been craving.

“This one is already a favourite for a lot of you…My easy sausage carbonara,” Oliver wrote on Instagram. “A quick one to get sorted – all you need are these five ingredients 150g dried tagliatelle pasta 3 sausages 1 large egg 30g Parmesan cheese 1/2 bunch fresh flat-leaf parsley.” Yum! We’ll take two bowls, please!

With a cook time of only 15 minutes, this is sure to be our go-to busy weekdays but by the looks of it, it seems as though we’ll be wanting this pasta every day. This creamy and cheesy delight will certainly have us looking forward to digging it at the end of a long day.

In the comments, Oliver ignited a bit of a debate as to whether or not this was actually considered pasta, with one user writing, “Come on Jamie, you know better than to call it carbonara 🤭.” And while not everyone was able to agree on whether this was the most appropriate name, the general consensus was that this is a dish that looks incredible and one we’ll have to try out for ourselves.

Get Jamie Oliver’s Easy Sausage Carbonara online or in his cookbook 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Hungry for more pasta recipes? Before you go, check out our gallery below: