Been there, done that with the baked feta pasta. We’re ready for the next big, tasty TikTok food trend, and thanks to Purewow Recipes, we have it — and it’s finger-licking good.

The newest viral TikTok recipe, dubbed “corn ribs,” puts a delicious vegan twist on a classic BBQ favorite. And the best part? It takes mere minutes to prep — and just 10 minutes to cook. So, pull out that air fryer and preheat it to 400 degrees, because you’ll need it for this one.

Cut the cobs in half by standing it up and cutting straight through the core with a large knife.

Then, cut those halved pieces in half one more time.

In a bowl, mix:

4 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. lemon pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, and an optional pinch of salt.

Brush the mixture onto your “corn ribs.”

Image: PureWow Recipes/TikTok. PureWow Recipes/TikTok.

Now, place them into your air fryer (though, you can bake them in the oven, too), and fry at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes. Flip once halfway through.

Next, combine 1/2 cup mayo (of course, to make this recipe true vegan, use vegan mayo), 2 tsp. chopped chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, juice 1/2 to one lime to taste, and a pinch of salt.

Drizzle the mayo mixture onto your freshly fried corn ribs.

And while Purewow Recipes considers this last step optional, we firmly believe topping corn with crumbled cotija cheese and chopped cilantro is a must — always.

We honestly can’t believe we’ve never thought of doing this before, but thanks to this latest TikTok food trend, we’re definitely making these corn ribs more than once.

