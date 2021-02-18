Easy-to-Use Hand Mixers That’ll Make You Feel Like a Pro

Whether you don’t have the space for a standing mixer or want something a little less cumbersome to use, a portable hand mixer is always a kitchen staple everyone should have. They’re ultra lightweight so you can take them with you on the go if needed, and they’re a lot easier to clean. They come in so many fun colors, too, so they can be a fun addition to your countertop.

Hand mixers are particularly helpful if you want to whip up a batch of freshly make chocolate chip cookies, a cake, or if you just need to beat some eggs. They’re the ultimate multitasker in the kitchen—and they’ll save you a lot of manual labor and time.

Below, check out the best hand mixers every kitchen needs.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer If you’ve already got this trending brand’s famous egg cooker or waffle maker, then you need to add their equally fun hand mixer to your kitchen arsenal. It comes in five colors and it’s ultra compact so it won’t take up valuable kitchen real estate. With enhanced clip-on storage, you’ll never lose the beaters again, and non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe. Image: Dash. Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer This top-rated hand mixer doesn’t mess around. It boasts 6 speeds and an attached storage case that holds all the accessories. It features a bowl-rest feature that lets it sit perfectly on the edge to prevent drips on your countertop. Image: Hamilton Beach. Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer $19.01 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Empire Red You’ll have no regrets adding one of these cult-favorite hand mixers into your kitchen cabinets. Available in a wide variety of colors, there’s one to match every kitchen style. It has 5 speeds that accommodate everything from chunky chocolate chips to egg whites. Ejecting the beaters is a breeze thanks to the one-touch button. Image: KitchenAid. KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Empire… $49.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer If you want something heavy duty, this durable hand mixer is the way to go. This ultra-powerful machine has 9 speeds—significantly more options than most mixers. The snap-on storage case ensures you never lose an accessory again. Image: Cuisinart. Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld… $79.95 on Amazon.com Buy now