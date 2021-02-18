Poach, Hard Boil, Scramble & More With These Time-Saving Egg Cookers

Egg cookers are having a moment, and they’re here to stay for quite a few good reasons. The main reason? Eggs are a quick and easy source of protein that’ll keep you fuller longer, and they’re also versatile. Poach them, hard boil, scramble—the sky is the limit when it comes to how you prepare eggs. However, boiling a dozen eggs can be a hassle, but a genius egg cooker will make it a breeze.

No kitchen is truly complete without an egg cooker. Whether you want a rapid egg cooker that hard boils 10 eggs at a time, want to whip up delicious breakfast egg bites, or just need to cook one egg in the microwave for a quick snack, there’s an egg cooker for your needs.

Ahead, check out the best egg cookers to equip your kitchen that’ll cut your cooking time in half.

1. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker This egg cooker is taking over the world, and it’s easy to see why. With such pretty colors, you won’t want to hide this rapid egg cooker in your kitchen cabinets. But it’s not just all looks: It makes cooking any kind of egg a breeze. It holds up to six eggs at a time, and you can select soft, medium, or hard firmness. Best of all, peeling is actually a cinch, and it has an auto shut-off feature so it doesn’t overcook eggs. Image: Dash. Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. LI&HI Easy Eggwich Microwave Egg Cooker If you don’t love firing up the skillet to cook just one egg (or you don’t have a stovetop), this genius microwave egg cooker will be a game changer in the kitchen. It actually fits a meat patty as well, so you can cook up a filling breakfast sandwich faster than ever. LI&HI Easy Eggwich Microwave Egg Cooker $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher If you need to cook for a crowd, this rapid egg cooker will get the job done without any work on your part. It holds 7 eggs (instead of 6 like many similar versions), and features an auto shut-off feature for your peace of mind. To use, simply fill up the measuring cup with water, press the power button, and your eggs will be done in just minutes. Image: Amazon. Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker Whether you’re always on the go or looking for a healthy and quick way to squeeze in some protein during the day, this bite-sized egg cooker is a must. Simply prep your eggs with whatever mix-ins you desire, pour it in the molds, cook, and enjoy. It’s ultra lightweight and compact, so it won’t take up valuable kitchen cabinet space. Image: Dash. Dash Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker $26.07 on Amazon.com Buy now