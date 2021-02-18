Our cup runneth over with TikTok food hacks, but that doesn’t mean we won’t welcome a new one into our life — especially if it means making the easiest, tidiest, most delicious runny-egg, cheese, and bacon breakfast sandwich. And thanks to the Foodies account on TikTok, we’ve been gifted with just that.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

With your slotted spoon in hand, spray down the cooking utensil and your frying pan with cooking spray; and heat the pan on medium heat. Next, crack a couple eggs, and pour over the spoon. The egg whites will separate from the yolks, which will remain seated on the spoon. Carefully place the yolks in the center of the egg whites, which should have completely covered the frying pan. Then, add shredded cheese, bacon bits (or any other ingredients you’d like, like scallions), and seasoning with a couple shakes of pepper.

Once the egg has cooked on the bottom and edges — and it looks ready to fold over — fold over each side to create a pocket. Slide off the pan, and onto a piece of toast.

And there you have it! The neatest, tidiest breakfast sandwich that tastes just as good as it looks.

“Never skip egg day,” Foodies says in the video. And we couldn’t agree more.

