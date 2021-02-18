The Kardashian-Jenner crew is known for many things, among them, throwing large, extravagant parties that cost a lot of money. Kylie Jenner in particular knows how to celebrate with friends, and she has made it clear to the public that she loves Don Julio 1942 Tequila. In fact, it was her tequila of choice on her 21st birthday. Jenner has even sipped it in a drunk makeup tutorial with her sister Khloe Kardashian. Let us be the one to tell you, this tequila is not cheap. Starting at about $170 a bottle, it’s definitely a splurge. But if you’re in the mood to indulge, this is the time to do it: Costco is selling Don Julio 1942 Tequila at a very discounted price.

Any Costco fan knows that it is a great place to go to when purchasing wine and liquor for those special nights with friends; the deals are seriously unbeatable. The popular Instagram account @costcosisters shared the find cleverly writing, “‘Tequila may not be the answer, but it’s worth a shot!’ Save a bit when you buy from Costco!” You can purchase a bottle for $130. Although it’s still pricey, a deal like this on such a popular brand is rare to come by, so it may be worth stocking up if you’re a Costco member.

Being at home during the pandemic calls for some serious me-time, so why not treat yourself to a nice bottle of tequila that will only get better with age? Hey, we’d drink to that.

