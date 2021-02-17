I don’t know about you, but my winter go-to dinner is always something that will warm me up. There is nothing more satisfying than coming in from a long, freezing day and eating a piping hot meal that defrosts you with every bite. Sometimes you don’t have time to make extravagant meals or even mac and cheese, but you want a homemade dish that is easy to pull off last minute. Homemade soup is a great way to make something from scratch that will satisfy and not take hours to make. It’s (usually) easy, fast, and the kids love it. It can be overwhelming to find a soup recipe that everyone can enjoy. Martha Stewart has great weeknight dinner recipes and her latest creation, an Asian-inspired soba noodle soup, packs the punch with that umami flavor your tastebuds crave and the simplicity picky eater’s like to see.

Stewart shared her creation with Instagram followers writing, “This Asian-inspired soba soup is the perfect thing for a cold winter night. The delicious broth is loaded with shiitake mushrooms and spinach for rich, umami flavor that will have you coming back for seconds.” If you have mushroom lovers in your house, they are sure to love this one. It really is easy to make, taking around 35 minutes to prep and cook.

Stewart’s soba soup is also packed with a ton of vegetables, deliciously flavored by the salty broth, meaning you may actually get your kids to eat their veggies for once. Definitely check this out if you are looking for a painless homemade meal perfect for winter weather.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Soba Soup with Spinach here.

