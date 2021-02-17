Rachael Ray Featured This Amazing Twist on Street Corn & We’re Sold

We love it when our favorite foods are revamped into a brand new version of themselves. Take Rachael Ray’s twist on a Cubano sandwich into an omelet as an example — it’s a genius way of breathing new life into a classic recipe. This is why when we saw the chef share yet another dish that was a spin on a classic appetizer, we were sold immediately. Yep, Ray has shared how to make street corn into a delicious-looking street corn toast with lime aioli and it’s the perfect addition to your brunch meal rotation. Hey, we’re all in need of a little inspiration in the kitchen nowadays, and this toast definitely checks off all of our boxes.

“How To Make Street Corn Toast with Lime Aioli,” the Rachael Ray Show wrote on Instagram. “Past winner of Rach’s “Great American Cookbook Competition” @fannyslater shares a zesty, cheesy recipe for Mexican street corn-inspired toast.”

Fanny Slater, who as the caption says is the past winner of Ray’s competition, introduces us to her magical toast by sharing the base of the toast: lime aioli and sour cream. It’s a simple recipe that can be made without much effort on our part, which is just one of the many reasons why we love it.

As the chef prepares her toast, it’s clear that it’s customizable to your favorite toppings. In the video, Slater adds chili powder, cheese, cilantro, and lime zest. If you’re a mega-fan of red onions, nothing is stopping you from adding an extra amount, and on the other hand for non-onion lovers; you can always leave it out!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:



