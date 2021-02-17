Trader Joe’s Newest Baking Mix Relies On a Colorful Seasonal Fruit

We’ve baked more in the last year than ever before, and though we definitely have increased our taste for delicious breads and cakes fresh from the oven, our willingness to measure ingredients and wash a thousand dishes per each baking project has definitely waned. We’ve found ourselves relying more and more on baking mixes, but not just the classic Funfetti boxed cake mix. No, we’ve been raiding Trader Joe’s baking aisle, where they have some surprisingly high-quality, unique, and upscale baking mixes to try. Their newest is a colorful, seasonal cake that relies on one of our favorite fruits: blood orange.

Trader Joe’s Blood Orange Cake Mix with Icing is $3.69 per box, and all you need to make it is butter, water, and two eggs. It makes an 8″x4″ loaf, which for us is the perfect size to last for a week of afternoon snacks or breakfasts (hey, if cake has fruit in it, it definitely counts as breakfast).

The cake itself has a lovely, orangey-pink color, and the icing is light pink too. If you didn’t know it came from a box you’d probably guess it was from a bakery, or at least made from scratch by a really involved baker.

Its flavor comes from two sources: blood orange juice powder and dried orange peel.

If you’ve never had blood oranges before, they’re basically like regular oranges, but when you cut them open they are a riot of color. They can vary from dark purple to bright red and yellow, and though they mostly taste like a normal orange they’re often said to have a raspberry flavor too. This adds more complexity to your cake than you might think.

You can serve your Trader Joe’s blood orange cake with some of their other blood orange items, like their sparkling blood orange Italian lemonade, or their blood orange rooibos tea. We also love pairing sweets like this with coffee, because the bitterness of the coffee plays so well with the sweetness of the cake.

Anyway you slice it, this easy-to-bake cake mix is definitely something you should add to your cart the next time you’re at TJ’s!

