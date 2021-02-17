Costco Added New Biscuits to Its Frozen Bakery Section & They Taste Just Like Homemade

Is it just us, or is making breakfast every day becoming an increasingly difficult task? Chalk it up to the cold weather, laziness, or simply just feeling uninspired but if it’s not whipping up our daily dose of coffee — it’s not happening. In times like these, however, we turn to our favorite aisle at the grocery store: frozen foods. And Costco is known for having a pretty wide range of frozen goodies we love. While we can’t exactly find a microwaveable brunch menu, we can find all the items we need to have a pretty stellar meal, and there’s one addition to the retailer’s bakery section we have our eyes on: Mason Dixie Buttermilk Biscuits.

Popular Costco fan account @costcosisters shared the finds on Instagram, writing, “You got to Risk it, to get the Biscuit! If you want a perfect, flaky, home style biscuit, then you need to try @masondixiebiscuitco.” They added, “They are made with real butter 🧈 and dairy 🥛! Made from scratch so you know they’re good! They have a clean Label with familiar ingredients you can actually understand 📖.”

Hey, we’re all for store-bought food that tastes homemade without the hassle of us actually having to cook it. Not only do these biscuits sound incredible but at only $9.99 for a 24-pack, our breakfast woes just got a whole lot easier. The flaky buttery treats are just what we’ve been looking for — minus the work.

All you have to do is unwrap, pop in the oven, and you’re a bite away from brunch heaven. According to the Instagrammer, you can currently find the biscuits on the Northeast, but if no store near you has Mason Dixie Biscuits in stock you can also find them online at Target.

