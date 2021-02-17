Martha Stewart Shared a DIY Balm That Will Protect Your Dog’s Paws This Winter

When wintertime comes around, we load up on many things that help us get through those cold nights and snow-filled days. Most importantly: lotion and balm. Seriously what would any of us do without it? No one likes that feeling of cracked, dry skin. It’s uncomfortable and can make you feel miserable during the winter months. And of course, we aren’t talking just about humans. Sure, there are cute dog collars, harnesses, and even pet cameras but have you heard of ointment for your dog’s paws? Martha Stewart has a great recipe for paw balm that can help nourish and protect your furry friend’s feet after long walks in the snow or ice.

Stewart shared the recipe with followers on her main Instagram account writing, “The ice, snow, and salt from pavements can do a number on your dog’s paws . . . we’re showing you how to make a homemade balm made with natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and beeswax. It’s the perfect ointment to keep your pup’s paw pads healthy all winter long!”

The best part is that it’s super easy to make. All you need is shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, and beeswax pellets. Don’t worry, all of those ingredients are non-toxic for dogs and have great moisturizing benefits. Your dog will no longer have cracked, dry paws after his daily winter walk, and you won’t have to worry about his comfort.

Check out Martha Stewart’s Pet Balm Recipe here.