In case you thought sales were over now that Presidents’ Day is behind us, think again. Amazon just dropped its Big Winter Sale (likely to align with Nordstrom’s massive seasonal savings event), and it’s loaded with home and kitchen items that’ll make your life easier. Consider it a mini Amazon Prime Day, so you won’t want to miss out on the unreal deals going on. You can save on air fryers, humidifiers, vacuums, and more—but the one item you seriously will regret not buying? Oprah’s favorite Keurig-alternative.

In 2015, Oprah named the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville one of her favorite things, and it’ll forever be a staple in our homes. While that exact version isn’t marked down during this particular sale, there are quite a few can’t-miss sales on similar Nespresso machines that you’ll love just as much. While some machines run upwards of $600 (yes, really), some are under $200 during this sale.

If you do the math, think about how much you’ll save in the long run instead of buying your $5 cup of java everyday. That stuff adds up realll quickly. And who wouldn’t want to have an on-demand barista in your own kitchen? Ahead, check out the best deals on Oprah’s go-to Nespresso machines during Amazon’s Big Winter Sale.

Compact Design

Image: Nespresso.

If you’re looking for the best value, you can’t beat this under-$200 device. This versatile machine is similar to the exact Oprah-approved version as well—you can brew different sized single-serve coffees with the touch of a button and it heats up in just 15 seconds. And it’ll even shut off after 9 minutes of inactivity to help save energy.

Nespresso ENV135B Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, Black $171 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bundle Deal

Image: Nespresso.

This all-in-one bundle has everything you need to create barista-grade coffee at home—including a starter set of pods. This smart machine brews five coffee cup sizes with the touch of a button and the Aeroccino milk frothier lets you effortlessly top off your drink with some dreamy crema.

Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, 15.511.514.75 in, Chrome $230 on Amazon.com Buy now

Deluxe Device

Image: Nespresso.

If you really want to go all out with your coffee drinking, look no further than this next-level machine, which has a touchscreen to make you feel extra fancy. Complete with an easy-to-use milk frothier, this pro coffee maker has all the bells and whistles you could ever dream of. It’ll whip up perfectly crafted espresso drinks that anyone can create at home. Best of all, it heats up in just seconds so you can get on with your day.

Nespresso Lattissima Pro Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother by De'Longhi $595.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

