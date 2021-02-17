Reese Witherspoon Is Launching a New Cooking Show Inspired by Her Book Club Books

Reese Witherspoon may be known for her acting, her Draper James line, and her look-alike children, but her celebrity book club has gained a ton of popularity in the past couple of years, too. And if you’re a Witherspoon fan who’s also a big reader and enjoy cooking (or eating), then you’ll love the star’s latest collaboration. Her book club, Reese’s Book Club, has teamed up with KitchenAid to create an Instagram cooking show called #EatTheBook filled with recipes inspired by their book club fan favorites.

Reese’s Book Club shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “Oh this little thing, we whipped it up from scratch . . . each episode pairs authors with chefs and a mixologist to create meals inspired by their books. The secret sauce? You’ll have to watch to find out! Premieres here on February 18” Although they didn’t explicitly say which books would be covered in the episodes, they used hashtags for four fan favorites — The Proposal, From Scratch, Where The Crawdads Sing, and The Jetsetters — so it’s not a stretch to assume those four will be highlighted. And from the sneak peek video, it looks as though the authors themselves will be on the show sharing little insights into their famed stories and iconic scenes. Oh yeah, and the show will also be hosted by actress Christina Milian. How awesome is that?

Creative recipes inspired by our favorite books? Yeah, we definitely cannot wait for the first episode to drop.

